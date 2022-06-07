Georgia Ovarian Cancer Alliance to host “Shaken, Not Stirred” broadcast and dine along event

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On June 12, Georgia Ovarian Cancer Alliance will host its “Shaken, Not Stirred Broadcast and Dine Along” event.

The event will honor those affected by ovarian cancer and celebrate survivors with inspirational stories, fine dining, and a live auction.

Supporters can order a multi-course dinner for two at a cost of $175, which includes free delivery within metro Atlanta and surrounding counties.

The meal package includes bread service, shrimp cocktail, entrees, side dishes, and dessert as well as Tito’s Handmade Vodka and mixer, Benziger Wine and a Capital Grille drink shaker.

The Capital Grille – Dunwoody, Tito’s Handmade Vodka and Benziger Family Winery will serve as dining and beverage partners for the event.

You can register for the broadcast by visiting shakennotstirredgala.com.

Money raised from this event will help support and expand GOCA’s Bag of Hope program, statewide ovarian cancer education and awareness efforts, and community outreach.

