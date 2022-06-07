Housing, cultural center, and more planned for Gwinnett Place Mall site

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The future of past hotspot Gwinnett Place Mall has been up in the air for years, but Tuesday Gwinnett County commissioners met to go over final plans for the site.

Plans were made based off of community feedback and conversations with county leaders. Leaders hope the mall site will have several functions.

The plan includes a cultural activity center, where people can enjoy food and art from all of the different racial and ethnic groups in the area.

The mall could also offer neighborhood services like a government satellite office, affordable healthcare and childcare, and support for Gwinnett’s homeless.

The site will continue to offer space for small businesses.

And a big change to the area: the county hopes to build affordable housing on the redeveloped mall site.

Several leaders and county group still have to give final stamps of approval of the plans for them to go forward. From there, county leaders would need to pick developers to design the new site and change zoning to allow the changes in how the mall property is used.

