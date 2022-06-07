“Just Me”: Georgia teen wins Doodle for Google contest

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A recent graduate of Fitzgerald High School College and Career Academy has been chosen as the winner for Georgia in this year’s Doodle for Google competition.

Lathan Curry is one of the 54 State and Territory winners in its 14th annual Doodle for Google competition.

The contest which was open to K-12 students across the United States asked students to design a Google Doodle inspired by the theme, “I care for myself by...”

Lathan is an artist at heart and it shows up constantly in his life whether at home, school or in the gym.

According to Lathan, his doodle titled “Just Me” showcases the love he has for family, friends, and those special to him.

The winner of the national contest receives a $30,000 scholarship and their high school will receive $50,000 in scholarships to put towards new technology.

The artwork of the winner will be featured on Google’s homepage for 24 hours.

Lathan Curry (WGCL)

