Man armed with rifle in custody following standoff in Gainesville, police say
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) – An hours-long standoff involving a man with a rifle barricaded inside a Gainesville home has ended, according to police.
The incident happened at a home on the 200 block of Mountainview Drive following reports of a shooting in the area.
Authorities said the man, who was suffering from a mental health crisis, fired multiple shots with a rifle.
During the incident, officers were able to safely evacuate an elderly woman from the scene.
