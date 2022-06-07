Advertisement

Man armed with rifle in custody following standoff in Gainesville, police say

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) – An hours-long standoff involving a man with a rifle barricaded inside a Gainesville home has ended, according to police.

The incident happened at a home on the 200 block of Mountainview Drive following reports of a shooting in the area.

Authorities said the man, who was suffering from a mental health crisis, fired multiple shots with a rifle.

During the incident, officers were able to safely evacuate an elderly woman from the scene.

