ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Learn more about the mental health impact of chronic illnesses like TED. Guests include: Gail Devers, world-renowned track star, three-time Olympic gold medalist & Thyroid Eye Disease patient advocate, and Dr. Gary Lelli, oculoplastic surgeon at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City. Sponsored By: Horizon Therapeutics.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.