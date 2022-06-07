Advertisement

Log truck loses control, crashes into storage facility in DeKalb County

The driver of a log truck lost control and crashed into a storage facility Tuesday in DeKalb...
The driver of a log truck lost control and crashed into a storage facility Tuesday in DeKalb County.(CBS46)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - The driver of a log truck lost control and crashed into a storage facility Tuesday afternoon on Snapfinger Woods Drive in DeKalb County.

It happened shortly before 4 p.m. The log truck went off the road and crashed into the SecurCare Self Storage. DeKalb fire and police are currently on the scene.

CBS46 is working to get more information about what happened and the condition of the driver. Stay with us for updates.

Chopper46 livestream:

WATCH LIVE: Chopper46 is live over the scene of a tractor trailer crash at on Snapfinger Woods Drive in DeKalb County

WATCH LIVE: Chopper46 is live over the scene of a tractor-trailer crash on Snapfinger Woods Drive in DeKalb County. >> https://bit.ly/3zpuunC

Posted by CBS46 on Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Concrete Jungle
Georgia nonprofit harvesting fruits and vegetables all over the city, to feed people in need
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY WEDNESDAY: Heavy downpours and storms throughout the day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Wednesday: Heavy downpours and storms throughout the day
Gainesville Police Department
Man armed with rifle in custody following standoff in Gainesville, police say
Lathan Curry Doodle for Google
“Just Me”: Georgia teen wins Doodle for Google contest