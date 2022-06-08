19-year-old indicted for murder of teenager at Anderson Pool last summer

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Fernando Leanthony Felton, 19, has been indicted by a Fulton County grand jury for murder in connection to the death of 17-year-old Jakari “Bird” Dillard at Anderson Pool on July 24, 2021.

Felton was arrested 3 months ago in East Point by federal officers.

Jakari was just days away from starting his senior year at Life Christina Academy in Forest Park when he was shot and killed. He was with his family at the pool on the day of his death.

An argument over a pool game led to the shooting. However, Jakari wasn’t involved in the argument.

