Affordable housing ‘unaffordable,’ Atlanta city council makes new effort

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As inflation and skyrocketing rent prices continue to plague metro Atlanta, an effort is underway to keep new affordable housing developments just that - affordable.

A new resolution aims to revise former affordable housing deals in the city of Atlanta, giving developers the resources they need to keep rent prices down. Without it, leaders say affordable housing rates would be much higher and the number of units would be much lower.

“We want to succeed; we want to do well but because of these crises and stuff, where we might not even have basic needs like housing and food, we can’t,” described Elizabeth Hillis. “We can’t make our lives better.”

Hillis is no stranger to overcoming adversity. She’s spent her 30 years navigating life on the Autism spectrum.

But navigating this economy, from rent to inflation, she’s had to give up on some goals.

“I’ve been wanting to go back to school. I’ve been needing to go back to school,” she paused. “But now I can’t, I can’t because I have to focus on ‘am I going to get kicked out of my place? Am I going to be able to stay?’”

As Atlanta units average about $1,700, according to rent.com, it’s no longer affordable for some.

And with new development projects on the way, Atlanta City Councilman Julian Bond fears inflation shrinks the landscape.

“Not only would the rates be higher for the person that’s trying to rent, there’d be less housing,” claimed the councilman.

It’s why the city just passed a resolution to have Invest Atlanta re-examine roughly a dozen of the affordable housing deals previously approved. He says contractors were given a set subsidy back when costs of construction, labor, and goods were all cheaper.

But now with things more expensive, Bond argues subsidies needed to be increased so companies do not hike the rent for the potential tenants.

“We want to re-do that calculus because we can’t afford to lose any affordable units here in Atlanta.”

The effort could impact thousands of metro renters later this year. Meanwhile, the help can’t come soon enough for folks like Hillis.

Councilman Bond told CBS46 it could take up to several months to finalize new deals.

