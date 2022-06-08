Anonymous donor honors Northeast Georgia Medical Center staff with artwork

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Frontline staff at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center were honored by an anonymous donor with artwork painted of them for their dedication and bravery during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials say the artwork was painted by French artist Alexis Le Borgne and titled “Plus Que Les Mots” which is English for more than words. The artwork reflects the trauma, loss, compassion and hope of frontline workers during the pandemic.

“Frontline staff give their all to their patients,” said Pierpont “Pepper” Brown, MD, general surgeon at NGMC and chair of the Northeast Georgia Health System Foundation. “They live and breathe for them and we are grateful for their dedication and compassion during the pandemic and beyond. This generous donor was moved by those qualities and recognized them with this gift. We hope that each visitor to the Gainesville campus will see the painting and reflect on the feelings displayed there.”

Officials say copies of the original artwork can also be seen on the other NGMC campuses in Braselton, Dahlonega and Barrow.

To learn more about how you can honor frontline staff, click here.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.