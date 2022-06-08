Advertisement

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Academy to host annual community court summer tour

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Academy surprised more than 65 youth to launch the return of the annual community court summer tour at Lynwood Park Wednesday morning.

The tour will surprise more than 1,250 youth with pop-up basketball and fitness activities at existing day camps at 14 Hawks community basketball courts.

In April, the Hawks and Microsoft announced a multi-year partnership that aims to provide opportunities and resources in underserved areas of Atlanta through sports, technology and community programming. The Hawks and Microsoft plan to activate STEM (Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics) and basketball-themed programming for five dates of the community court summer tour.

“This program is a slam dunk for the Hawks in the community. We are thrilled to provide hundreds of Atlanta’s youth the opportunity to enjoy a safe and memorable basketball experience with us this summer,” said Hawks’ Vice President of Basketball Development Jon Babul. “The community court program provides a fun environment where the next generation of Hawks fans can grow their love of the game while also learning the fundamentals of life.”

Team officials say the program grew from the Hawks at Home tour in summer 2020, an innovative online program to educate and help youth stay active in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To learn more about camp opportunities and other Hawks youth basketball programs, click here.

