City of Atlanta resolution offers protections for abortion access

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A resolution introduced by an Atlanta official offers a layer of protection for those seeking abortions – if it is passed by the city council.

Atlanta City Councilperson Liliana Bakhtiari introduced the legislation at a council meeting this week.

“We are going to do everything we can to get creative with how we protect people seeking abortion in the city of Atlanta,” said Bakhtiari.

The resolution would ban the use of city funds to record or investigate reports of abortion, including crime task forces and databases. It also designates abortion crimes as the lowest possible priority for the Atlanta Police Department.

Bakhtiari said the resolution would help protect any woman, transgender, or nonbinary person if the Georgia state legislature calls an emergency session to pass a trigger law banning abortions.

“We are still preempted by what the state does,” said Bakhtiari. “We can’t outright say with law that we can protect these people, but we can do everything we can.”

Similar action has been taken in cities like Austin, Texas and Tucson, Arizona. Bakhtiari hopes to add some Georgia cities to the list.

Those opposing the Atlanta abortion resolution said the public elects state-level leaders to handle these decisions.

Mike Griffin with Georgia Baptist questioned whether local government is overstepping.

“There are those limits to which they can do those things that would end up possibly violating state law,” said Griffin. “The state legislature is going to have responsibility to respond to the people.”

The Atlanta City Council will vote on the resolution at their next full meeting on June 20.

