Cries to close Atlanta’s jail grow louder as council weighs 2023 budget

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Monday, dozens called on Atlanta’s City Council to tweak the City’s 2023 proposed budget.

“We understand the council has a role. We understand the mayor has a role. But the people also have a role as well,” said Devin Barrington-Ward, who spoke during the public comment period.

“And we want to see a people’s budget.”

The overwhelming ask – divert funding currently earmarked for the city’s detention center.

“I’m asking, no begging, no demanding, that you close this jail and redirect those funds,” said one speaker, dressed in a doctor’s white coat advocating for more investments in healthcare.

The council is considering Mayor Dickens’ $2.3 billion proposed budget.

The council has heard presentations from city departments for the last few weeks.

It must pass the budget, with Dickens’ signature, before the start of the fiscal year, beginning July 1.

Currently, $16.1 million is earmarked for the Department of Corrections, which includes the city’s 17-floor detention center.

This is a 15% increase from the 2023 budget.

Between January and May 2022, the Atlanta City Detention Center housed 46 inmates per day on average, according to a city spokesperson.

“I’m asking that you reallocated the $16.1 million budget of the Atlanta City Detention Center and spend it solving the root causes of the problems that lead people to end up there,” said another speaker.

Councilmember Alex Wan said councilmembers were listening to the input from the community in earnest on Monday.

