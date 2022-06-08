Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Rain and storms return late tonight

By Jennifer Valdez
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Additional rain and storms will move in tonight.

The storms will bring heavy downpours, frequent lighting, and the possibility of strong gusty winds.

Widespread severe weather or flooding is not expected, but some areas (especially in West Georgia) could see strong storms with localized flash flooding.

Some of the storms could be strong/severe, with strong wind gusts up to 60mph. The strongest storms move in after sunset and move over the Metro Atlanta area around midnight.

Midnight tonight
Midnight tonight(CBS46)

Flash flooding is a concern as many areas saw recent heavy rainfall just last night. Areas along the Georgia/Alabama state line already saw 0.5″ – 1.5″ late last night. Some areas could see an additional 2″ of rain tonight. The soil is already saturated, and quick runoff could lead to flooding concerns late this evening. The highest risk of Flash flooding is in far West Georgia, where there is a 15 percent chance of flash flooding.

Flash flood risk
Flash flood risk(CBS46)

The rain clears out overnight, with much lower rain chances Thursday.

