FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Scattered t-showers today, gusty storms after sunset

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as scattered t-storms move through today, and a stronger cluster of storms arrives after sunset tonight.

THIS MORNING & AFTERNOON: Expect cloudy skies with spotty rain and thunder, especially around lunchtime. Isolated storms will push through this afternoon. It will not be a washout, but periods of heavy rain are possible.

Isolated storms (cbs46)

TONIGHT: After sunset, a defined line of storms is very likely to move through between 9pm - midnight. The leading edge of these storms will likely have tons of lightning, gusty winds and downpours. Damaging winds and downed trees are possible, as well as hail and isolated flooding.

Heavy rain & lightning between 9pm-midnight (cbs46)

High risk for lightning. Moderate risk for localized flooding and damaging winds. Hail is possible. No tornadoes. (cbs46)

TOMORROW: Rain will continue in Central Ga through sunrise. Cloudy skies in the morning clear to partly cloudy in the afternoon.

A few showers are possible Saturday, but overall the weekend looks nice!

Clearing skies through the afternoon. Dry after sunrise. (cbs46)

