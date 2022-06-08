FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Two rounds of storms possible on Wednesday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day in north Georgia with two rounds of storms possible. The first rain and thunderstorms may will move into west Georgia at around sunrise before gradually weakening as it heads east into the Atlanta Metro area at the end of the morning commute. Most of the midday and afternoon will likely feature just isolated pop-up showers or thunderstorms. It should be dry for most between noon and sunset.

9 AM WED (CBS46)

Another disturbance brings a threat of more showers and thunderstorms in the evening. It looks like the greatest risk for thunderstorms in Metro Atlanta is between 9 pm and midnight. The disturbance brining that risk of rain/storms is moving out of the Rockies late Tuesday, so the timing may shift slightly.

WED 10 PM (CBS46)

SEVERE RISK (CBS46)

There is a level 2 out of 5 risk of severe weather from Atlanta through west Georgia. It’s a level 1 out of 5 risk east of Atlanta. The main threat is for straight-line damaging winds and some hail. There is also potential for localized street, stream and creek flooding - especially in areas that got a lot of rain on Monday and Tuesday.

The chance of rain diminishes by dawn on Thursday and the weather looks fairly quiet with only a 20% chance of an afternoon shower/storm. It will be less humid on Thursday with highs in the mid 80s.

A cold front brings another chance of rain and thunderstorms late Friday into early Saturday. Highs will be in the 80s with higher humidity late Friday. The weekend looks mainly or all dry with a blend of clouds and sunshine and highs in the mid 80s. The humidity will not be very high for mid-June.

HOT NEXT WEEK (CBS46)

Very hot weather is possible in the middle of next week. It may reach 90° on Monday, and highs in the low to mid 90s are possible Tuesday through Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.