Flooding in Sylacauga neighborhoods

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Heavy rains led to rising water and flooding in the Sylacauga and Oak Grove neighborhoods Wednesday morning.

Neighbors told WBRC it’s some of the worst flooding they have seen in 30 years.

People in the area shared video and pictures from the Walco community in Sylacauga and the Oak Grove community.

The storms started around 2:00 a.m. in some areas.

Flooding in Sylacauga, Oak Grove communities (S. Kirkland)

