Hall County inmate took off ankle monitor, escaped Monday

A Hall County work-release inmate escaped jail and never showed up for his interview Monday
Jerry Lamar Thomas mugshot
Jerry Lamar Thomas mugshot(Hall County Police)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A search is on for a work-release inmate who police say took off his ankle monitor, escaped jail and never showed up for his interview on Monday.

Hall County Sheriff’s Deputies say Jerry Lamar Thomas, 31, of Gainesville, took off his ankle monitor, left the jail on Barber Road around 5:45 p.m. for a job interview at Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation on Industrial Boulevard in Gainesville. Police were notified around 6:25 p.m. that Thomas never showed up

Thomas was arrested for drug possession on May 9 and had been court-ordered to participate in a work-release program.

He is a Caucasian male, listed at 6′3″ and weighs 185 pounds. He has close-cut strawberry blonde hair and a number of visible tattoos on his neck, face and arms.

Anyone who sees Thomas or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Hall County Dispatch at 770-536-8812.

