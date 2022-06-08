Juneteenth: Parades, events and ceremonies in metro Atlanta 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Juneteenth is a day that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States and marks when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 to ensure that all enslaved people were freed.
Our own CBS46 News and Peachtree TV staff will be a part of the Juneteenth Parade “Honoring a Legacy” on June 18 in Atlanta. We will be broadcasting live from the parade starting at 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The parade and celebration will feature floats, marching bands, celebrities and notable guests.
Here is a list of several events and celebrations taking place across the region Saturday:
10th Annual Juneteenth Atlanta Parade and Music Festival
- WHAT: Juneteenth Parade and music festival
- WHERE: Centennial Olympic Park 265 Park Ave. NW. Atlanta
- WHEN: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.
“On the Road to Juneteenth” Celebration
- WHAT: This public reception honoring Juneteenth will feature renowned historian Karcheik Sims-Alvarado and performances by the Namari Dance Center.
- WHERE: 238 Canton St. Alpharetta
- WHEN: 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. June 17
- WHAT: 3rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration Parade
- WHERE: 2757 Point St. East Point
- WHEN: 10 a.m. June 18
Fairburn Juneteenth Cultural Celebration and Concert
- WHAT: Fairburn Juneteenth Cultural Celebration and Concert
- WHERE: Frankie Arnold Stage and Courtyard 15 West Broad St. Fairburn
- WHEN: June 17 6 p.m. -10 p.m.
- WHAT: A race created to honor June 19th, 1865, as a significant American History, while promoting a healthy & active lifestyle
- WHERE: 140 Chastain Ave. NW. Atlanta
- WHEN: 8 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. June 19
Jonesboro Juneteenth Freedom Festival
- WHAT: 4th Annual Juneteenth Freedom Festival
- WHERE: 155 Lee St. Jonesboro
- WHEN: June 18 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Roswell Celebrates Juneteenth with Friends!
- WHAT: A series of events and programs
- WHERE: Roswell Adult Recreation Center 830 Grimes Bridge Rd. Roswell
- WHEN: June 17 to June 19
South Fulton Juneteenth Celebration
- WHAT: City of South Fulton’s 2nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration
- WHERE: Wolfcreek Amphitheater at 3025 Merk Rd. SW South Fulton
- WHEN: 1 p.m. - 10 p.m. June 18
City of Stonecrest Celebration of Freedom:
- WHAT: A celebration of freedom event that includes food, music, games and fun.
- WHERE: 5845 Hillvale Rd. Stonecrest
- WHEN: 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. June 18
Trap Music Museum Black Market Juneteenth Event:
- WHAT: The Trap Music Museum and Ladies Who Brunch ATL present an outdoor market showcasing Black-owned businesses, visual artists & entrepreneurs.
- WHERE: 630 Travis St. NW Atlanta
- WHEN: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. June 18
- WHAT: Celebration recognizing and honoring trailblazing artists, iconic entertainers, and luminaries who have impacted both Black culture and the community.
- WHERE: The Home Depot Backyard 1 Backyard Way Atlanta
- WHEN: 5 p.m. -11 p.m. June 19
Annual Juneteenth: Jubilee on the Lawn Celebration
- WHAT: Annual Juneteenth commemoration that intends to connect visitors to this crucial moment in American history. This year’s Juneteenth celebration will take place in person at the Buckhead campus.
- WHERE: Atlanta History Center 130 West Paces Ferry Rd. NW Atlanta
- WHEN: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. June 18
Cobb County NAACP Juneteenth Weekend
- WHAT: Enjoy an “Evening under the Stars Concert” and the Cultural Festival with entertainment and vendors featuring a special performance by artist Le’Andria Johnson.
- WHERE: Glover Park on the Marietta Square 50 N. Park Square NE. Marietta
- WHEN: 6 p.m. - 11 p.m. on June 17 and 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. June 18
In April, Marietta city officials voted to make Juneteenth a paid holiday for city employees.
If you have any Juneteenth events or celebrations in your city or town, email us at news@cbs46.com or call 404-327-3200.
Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.