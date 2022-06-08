Juneteenth: Parades, events and ceremonies in metro Atlanta 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Juneteenth is a day that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States and marks when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 to ensure that all enslaved people were freed.

Our own CBS46 News and Peachtree TV staff will be a part of the Juneteenth Parade “Honoring a Legacy” on June 18 in Atlanta. We will be broadcasting live from the parade starting at 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The parade and celebration will feature floats, marching bands, celebrities and notable guests.

Here is a list of several events and celebrations taking place across the region Saturday:

10th Annual Juneteenth Atlanta Parade and Music Festival

WHAT: Juneteenth Parade and music festival

WHERE: Centennial Olympic Park 265 Park Ave. NW. Atlanta

WHEN: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

“On the Road to Juneteenth” Celebration

WHAT: This public reception honoring Juneteenth will feature renowned historian Karcheik Sims-Alvarado and performances by the Namari Dance Center.

WHERE: 238 Canton St. Alpharetta

WHEN: 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. June 17

East Point Parade:

WHAT: 3rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration Parade

WHERE: 2757 Point St. East Point

WHEN: 10 a.m. June 18

Fairburn Juneteenth Cultural Celebration and Concert

WHAT: Fairburn Juneteenth Cultural Celebration and Concert

WHERE: Frankie Arnold Stage and Courtyard 15 West Broad St. Fairburn

WHEN: June 17 6 p.m. -10 p.m.

Juneteenth ATL 5K:

WHAT: A race created to honor June 19th, 1865, as a significant American History, while promoting a healthy & active lifestyle

WHERE: 140 Chastain Ave. NW. Atlanta

WHEN: 8 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. June 19

Jonesboro Juneteenth Freedom Festival

WHAT: 4th Annual Juneteenth Freedom Festival

WHERE: 155 Lee St. Jonesboro

WHEN: June 18 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Roswell Celebrates Juneteenth with Friends!

WHAT: A series of events and programs

WHERE: Roswell Adult Recreation Center 830 Grimes Bridge Rd. Roswell

WHEN: June 17 to June 19

South Fulton Juneteenth Celebration

WHAT: City of South Fulton’s 2nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration

WHERE : Wolfcreek Amphitheater at 3025 Merk Rd. SW South Fulton

WHEN: 1 p.m. - 10 p.m. June 18

City of Stonecrest Celebration of Freedom:

WHAT: A celebration of freedom event that includes food, music, games and fun.

WHERE: 5845 Hillvale Rd. Stonecrest

WHEN: 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. June 18

Trap Music Museum Black Market Juneteenth Event:

WHAT: The Trap Music Museum and Ladies Who Brunch ATL present an outdoor market showcasing Black-owned businesses, visual artists & entrepreneurs.

WHERE: 630 Travis St. NW Atlanta

WHEN: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. June 18

The Home Depot Backyard:

WHAT: Celebration recognizing and honoring trailblazing artists, iconic entertainers, and luminaries who have impacted both Black culture and the community.

WHERE: The Home Depot Backyard 1 Backyard Way Atlanta

WHEN: 5 p.m. -11 p.m. June 19

Annual Juneteenth: Jubilee on the Lawn Celebration

WHAT: Annual Juneteenth commemoration that intends to connect visitors to this crucial moment in American history. This year’s Juneteenth celebration will take place in person at the Buckhead campus.

WHERE: Atlanta History Center 130 West Paces Ferry Rd. NW Atlanta

WHEN: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. June 18

Cobb County NAACP Juneteenth Weekend

WHAT: Enjoy an “Evening under the Stars Concert” and the Cultural Festival with entertainment and vendors featuring a special performance by artist Le’Andria Johnson.

WHERE: Glover Park on the Marietta Square 50 N. Park Square NE. Marietta

WHEN: 6 p.m. - 11 p.m. on June 17 and 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. June 18

In April, Marietta city officials voted to make Juneteenth a paid holiday for city employees.

If you have any Juneteenth events or celebrations in your city or town, email us at news@cbs46.com or call 404-327-3200.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.