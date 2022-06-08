Man accused of triple-murder at Pinetree Country Club may face death penalty

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The man accused of killing three people at a Cobb County golf course last summer could now be facing the death penalty, the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office told CBS46.

In July of 2021, Pinetree Country Club golf pro, Gene Siller, was found dead on the green of the 10th hole with a gunshot wound to the head. Authorities also found the bodies of Henry Valdez, 46, and Paul Pierson, 76, in the back of Pierson’s white Dodge Ram pick-up truck.

Hours after the murders, 23-year-old Bryan Anthony Rhoden was arrested for DUI by the Chamblee Police Department. Police say he provided false identification and had a fake license plate at the time of his arrest.

Cobb County’s Police Chief Tim Cox said he be believed Rhoden was the “lone killer” in the triple murder and that Siller was not a target in the shooting but likely killed for “witnessing an active crime taking place.”

Now, the Cobb County District Attorney’s office says it intends to seek the death penalty as the case goes to trial.

“While we have not filed written notice yet, it is our intent to seek the death penalty. We will file written notice at the appropriate time in accordance with the Unified Appeal Procedure.”

Meanwhile, Rhoden maintains his innocence taking to social media to react to the ongoing accusations made against him.

