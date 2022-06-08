Advertisement

MARTA PD to host hiring event, offering sign-on bonuses

MARTA Police is hiring!
Jun. 8, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The MARTA Police Department (MPD) is holding a hiring event for Police Officers, Dispatchers/Call-Takers, and Protective Specialists this Saturday.

MARTA is offering a $5,000 signing bonus for all lateral Georgia POST certified police officers and a $3,000 signing bonus for non-certified personnel for those agreeing to serve three years with MPD. MPD offers a consolidated hiring process for out of town applicants and will assist with relocation. Additionally, MPD offers a $5,000 tuition reimbursement for officers taking career-related classes. Sworn MPD officers receive a monthly contribution to their Peace Officer Annuity Benefit Fund.

MPD provides all uniforms and equipment necessary for the position and offers excellent benefits and opportunities for advancement. Pay starts at $45,531 and tops out at $67,371 for officers. Applicants must undergo a background investigation which includes a driving record and criminal history check, polygraph exam, and credit check. A physical agility test, medical exam including drug and alcohol screening, and psychological test are also required.

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Must be 18 or older
  • Must be a U.S. citizen
  • Must have high school diploma or equivalent
  • Must have a valid driver’s license
  • COVID-19 vaccination required for employment

The job fair will take place on June 11 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the MARTA Police Headquarters located at 2400 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30324.

Apply today at itsmarta.com/join-the-force or call 404-848-4900 for additional information.

