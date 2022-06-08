Mom arrested after malnourished baby brought to Clayton County hospital
Police looking for father
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 24-year-old mother has been arrested after her infant child was admitted to ICU because her child was severely malnourished.
Forest Park Police say they received a call from a local hospital on June 2. After an intensive investigation, they arrested 24-year-old Kreshunna Turner for child cruelty.
An arrest warrant is pending for the child’s father -- 27-year-old Courtney Callahan.
Turner was transported to Clayton County Jail pending an initial appearance in Clayton County Magistrate Court.
