Neighbors in Sandy Springs townhome community concerned about busy intersection

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) – People who live in the Glenridge Creek townhome community in Sandy Springs are raising awareness to what they consider to be a dangerous intersection.

There were at least two incidents this year where cars crashed into the townhome community’s iron gates.

The community sits at the intersection of Peachtree Dunwoody Road and the Glenridge Connector. Early Monday morning, a driver went through the intersection into Glenridge Creek, crashing through the iron gates. The car managed to proceed another 300 feet before hitting a parked car. No one was hurt but neighbors are worried.

“To be honest with you, I’m traumatized from this,” said Tara Forrest.

Forrest’s SUV was damaged when it was hit by the runaway car. Her mailbox and a tree in her front garden were damaged too.

CBS46 obtained police records that show since the beginning of 2021, while many drivers have been ticketed in that intersection, there haven’t been any crashes there.

“Anytime somebody’s property gets damaged we understand that it’s frustrating. Unfortunately, in this particular situation while they were on private property, we did what we could,” said SGT. M.H. McGinnis of the Sandy Springs Police Department.

While there haven’t been any crashes reported at the actual intersection, police have responded to two crashes in this neighborhood so far this year.

“We want to build awareness with the residents of Sandy Springs to let them know that there is an entire community that is being put at risk,” said Forrest.

Sandy Springs Police said they don’t believe the data shows the intersection to be dangerous, but neighbors said they’d like to see more signs indicating the road ends and even speed bumps. At the very least, they’re hoping to spread awareness.

Police said the driver admitted they were at fault. Police investigated and determined the crash to be an accident that happened on private property.

