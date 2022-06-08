New Atlanta PD officers ready to tackle crime, build community relationships

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department held a graduation ceremony for new officers on Tuesday evening.

Adding 250 officers to Atlanta streets is just one of Mayor Andre Dickens’ promises to address public safety.

For newly sworn Officer Wickenson De Maitre, it’s about making a difference.

“I can impact people’s lives and help the community,” he said. “I went to college around this area and I figure I can make a change myself by joining and being on the streets.”

Currently, the department is down about 400 officers.

Interim Chief Darin Schierbaum recently told CBS46 that along with recruiting, the goal is also to invest in current officers.

Graduating recruits like Christopher Scott said they plan on staying with the department, especially since Atlanta is home.

“I wanted to do something I knew would help my community,” Scott said.

Crime has become arguably the city’s most urgent issue. Recent crime data from the department shows homicides, rapes and aggravated assaults are all up.

