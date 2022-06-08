Roswell preschool teachers charged with cruelty to children

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Roswell – Two now-former teachers at a daycare facility in Roswell remained in the Fulton County Jail Wednesday charged with cruelty to children in the first degree.

The arrests stem from an incident that was caught on camera last week. A parent happened to log onto the school’s live camera system to check on her child in the three-year-old class.

Roswell police say that’s when the parent noticed some disturbing behavior from the teachers toward some other students. The video shows one teacher approaching a circle of children from behind and apparently putting her foot on one child’s hand. She then knees another child in the back.

A second teacher, after being in a child’s face for a solid minute, pushes a finger against the child’s forehead.

The parent who witnessed the behavior reported it immediately.

Both women, 40-year-old Zeina Alostwani and 19-year-old Soriana Briceno, were arrested Monday.

Roswell police said the investigation remains ongoing and that additional charges could be forthcoming. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4100.

Anonymous information can be provided through Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.org.

Endeavor Schools released the following statement regarding the Parker-Chase Preschool incident:

“We were shocked and disappointed to learn that on Thursday, June 2nd, teachers in the Parker-Chase Pre-Primary B classroom used inappropriate disciplinary actions with children. The teachers in question were immediately removed from the classroom and have been dismissed. We reported this matter to our licensing agency and Children’s Protective Services and are cooperating fully with the authorities, who have informed us that criminal charges are being pursued. While we are extremely grateful that the children are well, we take this matter seriously, and our investigation is ongoing. We expect our staff to adhere to the highest standards of care, and any failure to do so will not be tolerated.”

