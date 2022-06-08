South Fulton to convert to solar energy in effort to be ‘greener city’

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) - In an effort to be a “greener city and provide a positive cleaner energy source,” South Fulton officials announced a plan to convert to solar energy, beginning with its fire stations.

Officials say the first steps of the conversion plan will begin with Fire Station 6 located on Cedar Grove Road.

“The citizens will benefit from lower utilities cost and cleaner environment,” South Fulton Fire Chief Chad Jones said. “The metro-Atlanta area has been noted to have poor air quality and having a cleaner energy source will benefit the environment.”

The solar conversion project will cost $123,170 and will be funded by the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority.

Jones added he wants to “see the possibilities and limits of the resource, and what else can we do to be a greener city and provide a positive cleaner energy source that should save the city money.”

Installation is expected to begin in June and officials say the projected completion date will be in the next two to three months.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.