Swim lessons aren’t just for kids! Georgia senior citizens are learning to swim for the first time!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - For some people, the water is a safe space.

”My favorite thing is getting to bring someone into the water,” said co-owner of Sharkie’s Swim and Scuba Academy, Rhett Garrard.

For others, the water’s edge is where courage stops.

”I am afraid of the water, terrified of the water,” said 72 year-old, senior swimmer, Georgia Holt.

Not anymore.

”I am getting too old to leave life not knowing things that I should’ve learned,” said Holt.

At 72 years young, Georgia Holt is learning to swim.

”My daughter made me do it for one and I was very angry with her but after I got here the instructor was so wonderful. He taught me things about the water that I did not know,” said Holt.

Her first class was Monday and Georgia says she already feels more relaxed in the water.

“I also learned that if I am in the water and I feel like I am going to drown- I can float,” said Holt.

These types of classes are not rare. Instructors at Sharkie’s tell CBS46, they teach a senior how to swim at least, every other day.

”When seniors come in here and they are terrified of the water and we get them swimming and pushing a 40 pound medicine ball under the water, they are going to be the lighthouse for other seniors and show them that they can learn to swim no matter what their age is. CRUSH THAT BUCKET LIST!” said Garrard.

This is Sharkie’s Swim and Scuba Academy. People of all ages are welcome here.

”We don’t want to hold anybody back from their joy,” said Garrard.

Classes here are designed to get people comfortable and confident in the water.

”That is confidence! It is easy to crush a fear, all you have to do is get uncomfortable to learn,” said Garrard.

Watching a 72-year-old woman, dive face-first into a fear she has had for decades.

”I know that this is something I should’ve done a long time ago,” said Holt.

This is what bravery looks like...

”He even wants me to do water aerobics now so I am going to do water aerobics!” said Holt.

