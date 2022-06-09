3 teens accused of starting fire that destroyed historic Morrow homes

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three teens have been arrested in connection with a fire that destroyed three historic homes in “The District” of downtown Morrow.

The fire began in one home Friday night and quickly spread to two others nearby. Over the weekend, investigators told CBS46 they believed a group of individuals were in the initial home before the blaze broke out.

A joint investigation conducted by the Morrow Police Department, Morrow Fire Department, Georgia Insurance Fire and Safety Commissioner’s Fire Investigation Unit, and the Atlanta office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms conclusively ruled the cause of the fire to be arson.

All three buildings were declared a total loss. Days later, two 14-year-old boys and a 15-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of arson. All three were charged with Arson, Burglary, Criminal Interference with Government Property, Criminal Damage to Property and Criminal Trespass. The teens were taken to Regional Youth Detention Center where they are currently being held.

