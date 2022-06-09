AAA: The 100 Deadliest Days for Teen Drivers have begun

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Summertime means teens are out of school and likely spending more time on Georgia roads.

In hopes of saving lives, AAA hopes parents will take some time to talk with their kids before they get behind the wheel.

AAA dubs the period from Memorial Day to Labor Day The 100 deadliest days - and for good reason.

On average, 26 people die on Georgia roads in crashes involving teens during this period every summer. For every mile driven, teen drivers ages 16 to 17 are three times more likely to be involved in a deadly crash compared to adults.

AAA says this summer could be even worse as drivers of all ages get back to regular travel plans. They say having regular conversations with teens, even if they’ve been on the road for a bit, can really make a difference. Remind them about the dangers of driving at night and drowsy driving. And consequences of driving while impaired or texting behind the wheel.

AAA’s 100 Deadliest Days statistics from 2011 - 2020

Nationwide

Each year an average of 2,063 teen drivers are involved in fatal crashes; 642 of those (31%) occurred during the 100 deadliest days

More than 7,124 people died in teen-related summertime crashes from 2011 to 2020.

That’s more than seven people a day each summer compared to the rest of the year (six people/day).

Georgia

An average of 24 teen drivers are involved in fatal crashes during this time.

On average, 91 people are killed in teen driver-related crashes every year; 26 of those occur during the 100 deadliest days.

262 people were killed in teen driver-related crashes during the past 10 summers.

