Accommodation: ‘Instagrammable’ hotels in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - We’re about 23 days away from the biggest fireworks show in the southeast.

“Look Up Atlanta” will light up the sky for families and friends over Centennial Olympic Park on Sunday, July 3.

Ahead of the big day, the Wake Up Atlanta team is celebrating the things that make this city great.

This week, PeachtreeTV anchors Brooks Baptiste and Lana Harris took a trip to some of Atlanta’s newest and oldest hotels to show you some of the “instagrammable” spots here in the A.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.