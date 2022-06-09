Advertisement

After community backlash, Dunwoody will not use eminent domain on church

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUNWOODY, Ga. (CBS46) - A plan to force eminent domain to acquire an overflow parking lot at First Baptist Atlanta has been scrapped after a unanimous vote by the Dunwoody city council Wednesday evening.

After facing heavy community backlash, officials say they decided against their original plan to use eminent domain on the church to build a softball complex.

Lead Pastor Anthony George posted a thank you message on the church’s Facebook page and is excited about the decision.

“We all pledged to work together in the future, so this could not have ended better,” George said.

Church leadership say they are considering plans to use the four acres of land to build a foster care facility, daycare center or other development.

