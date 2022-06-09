Appetite: Restaurants reflect on the pandemic 2 years later

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The southeast’s largest fireworks show is less than a month away and the PeachtreeTV team is already kicking off the celebration by honoring the things that make Atlanta a great city.

This week’s focus is Atlanta’s food scene. We’re celebrating how far the restaurant industry has come since the pandemic.

GET LOOK UP ATLANTA TICKETS HERE

When businesses began shutting down in March of 2020, more than half of Georgia’s 19,000 restaurants were forced to close leaving hundreds of people without jobs.

Now, restaurant owners are looking back on the resilience it took to survive.

The “Look Up Atlanta” show will take place Sunday, July 3 with gates opening at 5 p.m. and fireworks starting at around 9:30 p.m. with live on-air coverage exclusively on PeachtreeTV.

Proceeds from ticket sales will go toward the Centennial Olympic Park beautification fund. For more information on this event, click here.

