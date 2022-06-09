Atlanta police officers train to respond to school shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Officers with the Atlanta Police Department trained on how to respond to an active school shooter.

Thursday’s training for Tactical Field Operators, officers from throughout the city with additional training to respond to such an event, took place at the closed Venetian Hills Elementary School in southwest Atlanta.

The training focused on how single officers would respond if they showed up to a scene first.

“We’re pushing no hesitation. The more time that we wait to go in, the more potential there is for harm to somebody,” said Sgt. Stephen Krieger with the Atlanta Police Academy.

Instructors want to make sure officers are prepared to respond to a variety of scenarios, from an active shooter to a barricaded gunman. The officers trained on what they would do before backup or SWAT arrived.

“With the incident that happened in Texas, we want to make sure Atlanta police officers are prepared to handle any situation they may come across,” said Krieger.

After each scenario, the officers debriefed with an instructor about what went well and what could have gone better.

“The reason we do a variety of scenarios is to force them to make decisions under stress. So, one scenario isn’t going to apply to all; there’s not one answer, there’s not one solution that fits all problems,” said Krieger.

He said, “We just want our officers to be ready. We want to protect our citizens the best we can and by doing this training, hopefully, they are more prepared to do that.”

