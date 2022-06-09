FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler tonight; big warm up next week

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A cold front moving through North Georgia will bring cooler and drier conditions this evening. As a result, it will be a gorgeous night, with clear skies and lows dropping to the upper 50s and low 60s.

tonight (CBS46)

It will be gorgeous during the day Friday as highs climb to the mid 80s. Another system will clip North Georgia late Friday night, bringing another chance of rain and storms. The rain will end early Saturday morning with mostly dry conditions Saturday. There is a low chance of a few pop-up showers Saturday afternoon, mainly in East Georgia.

Friday (CBS46)

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Next week will be hot and humid! Temperatures will be about 10 degrees above average all week - with highs in the mid 90s! It will also be humid, with heat index temperatures reaching the triple digits.

Heat Index (CBS46)

