First Alert Forecast: Few Showers This Morning, Dry Days Ahead

By Ella Dorsey
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After a stormy night last night, we will see a few lingering showers this morning with sunshine this afternoon.

Thursday Forecast:

Mostly cloudy with stray showers through lunch, then partly cloudy, dry and beautiful this afternoon. Breezy and warm.

High: 85° Average High: 86° Chance of Rain: 20% AM

Decreasing clouds, with stray showers possible through 1pm.
What You Need To Know:

Tonight will be dry and much cooler, with morning lows in the 60 degree range!

Much cooler!
Friday will be dry, but scattered showers move through after midnight. The good news is skies will already be clearing by the time you wake up Saturday, and the weekend looks dry and warm.

T-Showers overnight
Heat takes over next week. Highs will be in the 90s with feels-like temps in the triple digits!

Hot next week.
