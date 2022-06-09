FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Stormy tonight; Looks good on Thursday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Scattered thunderstorms are moving through north Georgia for the second straight night. The risk of severe weather is low, but locally heavy downpours could cause some street and stream/creek flooding - especially in areas that have received at least two inches of rain in the past couple of days.

The risk of rain and storms diminishes by dawn on Thursday. There is just a 20% chance of a shower on Thursday - mainly in the morning/midday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with lower humidity. The weather stays nice during the day on Friday. Scattered showers and t-storms are possible Friday night into early Saturday as a front passes by. Highs will be in the mid 80s again on Friday.

Weekend forecast

The weekend looks nice with a blend of clouds and sun on Saturday and highs in the mid 80s. It will likely be warmer on Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

A hot stretch of weather is likely next week. Highs will be in the low 90s on Monday and may reach the mid 90s between Tuesday and Thursday.

