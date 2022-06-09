Group effort from victims and witnesses help Marietta Police nab a thief

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - In team sports, a group effort is needed to reach a common goal: winning. Two theft victims, business employee and witnesses were all lauded for helping the Marietta Police Department catch a thief.

Officers responded to the Planet Fitness on Roswell Road around 2:30 p.m. May 19 for a reported theft of car keys. The victim told police he talked with other customers who were exercising and found a witness, who was suspicious of the thief.

The witness said he questioned the alleged thief who claimed he was “just looking for a lost set of air pods.” The witness said the thief found a key fob in a locker, walked to the parking lot and set off a car alarm before he fled in a vehicle.

Police say another victim approached an officer and stated their credit cards were missing. This new victim stated they used their banking app and saw a new charge at Walmart had just happened. The officers communicated with an officer stationed to work security at a nearby Walmart. As Powell was leaving Walmart, police conducted a traffic stop and say most of the stolen items were recovered.

“I commend the victims, witnesses, business employees, and officers who were involved in this incident! Their trust in each other, and intentional coordinated actions led to the swift arrest of the suspect and recovery of most of the stolen property,” said Marietta Interim Police Chief Marty Ferrell. “Partnership between community and law enforcement is just one of many reasons I am so proud to call Marietta home.”

Police charged Joshua Powell, 31, of Indianapolis, with larceny and possession of Heroin.

Within a few minutes, this one criminal managed to take a drivers license, (2) debit cards, $201 in cash and a set of car keys from multiple innocent victims. Thanks to the way the victims, the gym employees, other gym patrons, and police officers (stationed in multiple locations) all communicated quickly

Police add to remember to report suspicious activity and but do not subject yourself to dangerous situations.

