Local church teams up with community organizations for food giveaway

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The City of Atlanta teamed up with councilman Michael Julian Bond, non-profit organization Second Helpings Atlanta and meal distribution company Hello Fresh to host a food giveaway for those in need at a local church Wednesday.

The food giveaway was hosted at the Greater New Light Missionary Baptist church on Campbellton Road for families in need.

At one point during the giveaway, our CBS46 News cameras captured the line stretching nearly one mile long.

Councilman Bond told CBS46 News he hopes to make the food giveaway a weekly event that focuses on different communities that could use the help.

