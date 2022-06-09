Look Up Atlanta: Best places to watch the show

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The southeast’s largest fireworks show is returning to Centennial Olympic Park!

This year’s celebration of America’s 246th birthday is titled “Look Up Atlanta,” capturing the greatness of the city. And look up you may, so we want to share the best spots around Atlanta to catch this unforgettable display of lights.

The first vantage point to consider is the Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center which offers a front row seat to Centennial Olympic Park.

The Westin Peachtree Plaza is just a 6 minute walk from the park and offers amazing views of the night sky where the fireworks show will take place.

The Glenn Hotel, Autograph Collection, located on 110 Marietta Street NW, offers a view of the south side of Centennial Olympic Park from its sky lounge making it a night you won’t soon forget.

And if you’re looking for a great view that won’t break the bank, the17th Street Bridge offers a magical view of the fireworks show and it’s free!

The “Look Up Atlanta” show will take place Sunday, July 3 with gates opening at 5 p.m. and fireworks starting at around 9:30 p.m. with live on-air coverage exclusively on PeachtreeTV.

Proceeds from ticket sales will go toward the Centennial Olympic Park beautification fund. For more information on this event, click here.

