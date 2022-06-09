Advertisement

Look Up Atlanta: Hotel owner talks Atlanta’s accommodations

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - We are now just 24 days away from the biggest fireworks show in the southeast!

But the celebration here on PeachtreeTV has already begun! Local hotel owner Davonne Reaves stopped by to talk Atlanta’s accommodations.

The “Look Up Atlanta” show will take place Sunday, July 3 with gates opening at 5 p.m. and fireworks starting at around 9:30 p.m. with live on-air coverage exclusively on PeachtreeTV.

Proceeds from ticket sales will go toward the Centennial Olympic Park beautification fund. For more information on this event, click here.

