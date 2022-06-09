Look Up Atlanta: Hotel owner talks Atlanta’s accommodations

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - We are now just 24 days away from the biggest fireworks show in the southeast!

But the celebration here on PeachtreeTV has already begun! Local hotel owner Davonne Reaves stopped by to talk Atlanta’s accommodations.

The “Look Up Atlanta” show will take place Sunday, July 3 with gates opening at 5 p.m. and fireworks starting at around 9:30 p.m. with live on-air coverage exclusively on PeachtreeTV.

Proceeds from ticket sales will go toward the Centennial Olympic Park beautification fund. For more information on this event, click here.

