Man mowing grass in Forsyth County killed by possible drunk driver

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 68-year-old Forsyth County man who was mowing his lawn was killed on Thursday after a suspected drunk driver hit his riding lawn mower.

It happened around 4 p.m. June 8, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

Paul Nix of Cumming was mowing his front yard when a white Ford Fusion driven by 22-year-old Kenneth Johnson failed to negotiate a curve and hit the mower. Nix was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the on-scene investigation, a cell phone belonging to Johnson was found in the yard and the text screen was active. The Sheriff’s Office believes Johnson was replying to a text at the time of the crash.

Johnson was arrested and charged with Homicide by Vehicle 1st Degree, Driving Under the Influence, Reckless Driving, Too Fast For Conditions, Failure to Maintain Lane and Writing Sending Reading Texts While Driving. He was transported to the Forsyth County Jail and is being held on no bond.

