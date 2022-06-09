Marietta High School principal removed from position with no explanation.

MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Tuesday, the school board for Marietta City Schools voted to remove Keith Ball as principal of Marietta High School.

Ball was named Georgia’s Principal of the Year in 2021 by the Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals.

Board members Jason Waters, Jeff DeJarnett, Jailene Hunter, and AB Almy voted to remove Ball. Irene Berens, Kerry Minervini, and Angela Orange voted against the move.

On Monday, CBS46 News reached out to all seven board members along with the superintendent. None would provide an explanation for the removal of the principal.

CBS46 News also spoke with Keith Ball on Monday. He declined to comment on the Board’s vote.

Ball was hired as the principal of Marietta High School in April 2018.

One Board member confirmed that Ball will not leave the district, but will move to a central office position while keeping his existing salary.

“Principal Ball fits perfectly with the Board of Education’s mission and vision for Marietta City Schools,” said board member Jason Waters, at the time of the hire.

A spokesperson for the district said the superintendent could not be interviewed because he’s attending a conference.

The spokesperson did not respond when asked for an explanation of Tuesday’s vote.

