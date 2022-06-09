Midnight Basketball League championship game helps reduce crime

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On the same night the Boston Celtics defeated the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals, dozens of youth participated in the Midnight Basketball league championship game in an effort to reduce teen crime in Atlanta.

The Midnight Basketball league, launched by Mayor Andre Dickens back in May, provides opportunities for youth to stay active, showcase their skills and stay out of trouble.

“The more activities we give our young people to do, particularly in that 18-24 age range, the more good stuff we hope they’ll do,” Dickens said. “It keeps them off the streets and involves them in positive activities and hopefully it leads to prosperity.

Several resources were also made available for youth, including connections to job opportunities, credit union services and GED preparedness information.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.