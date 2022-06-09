Overnight storm sends trees toppling down onto southeast Atlanta homes

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An overnight storm sent two trees crashing down onto homes in southeast Atlanta.

Lisa Stafford was in her living room when she heard a loud “boom” followed by falling debris. She says the toppled tree caused her attic to collapse into her living room where she was standing blocking her from exiting her home. Stafford managed to climb out of a window and get to safety, but recalled the frightening moments to CBS46.

“Probably about 20 to 30 minutes after the rain had stopped I just hear a big crash and I felt debris actually fall on me in the bed, so there are a couple of holes in the bed from the entire attic,” Stafford said.

An estimated 4,500 customers in Coweta County lost power during the night of the storm.

In Jonesboro, occupants of a mobile park home on Grand Avenue were not so lucky after a tree fell from the backyard right onto their house. A family members of the victims says they were preparing a late dinner around 11 p.m. when the tree split and fell onto the kitchen.

The residents who were inside at the time were rushed to the hospital where their condition remains unknown.

