Peach Milkshake coming back to Chick-fil-A restaurants

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s peach season in Georgia and the Peach Milkshake is coming back to Chick-fil-A!

The limited-edition milkshake will be available starting June 13 at participating locations.

The Peach Milkshake was introduced in 2009 and is made with Chick-fil-A’s Icedream dessert and peaches. Each milkshake is topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

“The Peach Milkshake has become a tradition for many of us, embracing the seasonal flavors of summer,” said Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A. “Our guests have made it clear this dessert is a favorite, so we’ve been eager to welcome the Peach Milkshake back to our menu.”

In Georgia, Macon is known for its love of the Peach Milkshake, ranking no. 6 on Chick-fil-A’s top 10 cities that love it the most.

Available for dine-in, pick up or delivery, customers can check the Chick-fil-A App or contact their local restaurant to find out if the Peach Milkshake is served at a nearby participating location. Guests can place an order for pick-up, dine-in or delivery on the Chick-fil-A App or online. When joining the Chick-fil-A One® tiered membership program, guests receive points on every qualifying purchase which can be used to redeem available rewards. Visit chick-fil-a.com/delivery to view delivery options in your area.

