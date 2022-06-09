Sister of Kennesaw woman who died in Jan. 6 attack reflects ahead of hearings

Kennesaw, Ga. (CBS46) - The family of a Kennesaw woman killed during the attack on the U.S. Capitol is looking forward to learning what a special committee has uncovered.

There’s not a day that goes by Lonna Cave doesn’t think about the events of Jan. 6, 2021. Cave’s sister, Rosanne Boyland was one of five people who died during or immediately after the violent attack on the Capitol.

“It’s just been awful,” said Cave. “I went on a huge journey, trying to figure out what happened.”

Boyland appeared to be crushed as a crowd of pro-Trump supporters rushed the Capitol building. However, the D.C. medical examiner would later rule the 34-year-old succumbed to an excess of amphetamines. Her family contests Boyland regularly took Adderall to treat her ADHD.

“The fact that they didn’t even acknowledge she was at some crazy event with pepper say and thousands of people compressed in area, it’s hurtful,” said Cave.

Now, as the U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol prepares to unveil what they’ve learned about the riot, Cave wants the people behind the event to be held accountable.

Lawmakers plan to have witnesses testify and to display a series of never-before-seen images and exhibits relating to the lead-up to the insurrection and the attack itself.

“It took months of planning and so I’m hoping they’ve uncovered some information about who was behind that planning,” Cave said. “I’ve always thought follow the money.”

Cave acknowledges her sister, who she believes was radicalized, played a part that ultimately cost Boyland her life. However, the family maintains former President Donald Trump also bears responsibility.

“If he would’ve conceded like every other president in America, there wouldn’t have been a rally,” Cave said. “Instead, still to this day, he’s pushing the 2020 stolen election.”

Whatever comes out of the hearings, Cave said she never wants to witness another attack on democracy itself.

“I hope that by me trying to spread awareness on how the misinformation can go awry and tear families apart, and this country apart, I hope that I’m doing her memory some sort of good,” she added.

Georgia will be front and center during the nationally televised Jan. 6 commission hearings. Secretary of State Raffensperger is expected to publicly appear before a House select committee. The first of six hearings is schedule start at 8 p.m. EDT on Thursday. You can watch full live coverage on CBS46.

