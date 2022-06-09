Students learn from chef Deborah Van-Trece during cooking workshop

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Aspiring chefs from 25 schools in DeKalb County had a special opportunity to cook with celebrity chef Deborah Van-Trece during a cooking workshop.

The camp runs for two weeks and teaches knife skills, butchering, the importance of temperature in cooking and more important tools.

The program is already having a positive impact on some of the participants.

“It’s always nice getting to meet new kids and making new opportunities with the chefs,” said Tucker High School junior Cameron Charles.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.