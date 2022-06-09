Advertisement

Students learn from chef Deborah Van-Trece during cooking workshop

By Miles Montgomery
Jun. 9, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Aspiring chefs from 25 schools in DeKalb County had a special opportunity to cook with celebrity chef Deborah Van-Trece during a cooking workshop.

The camp runs for two weeks and teaches knife skills, butchering, the importance of temperature in cooking and more important tools.

The program is already having a positive impact on some of the participants.

“It’s always nice getting to meet new kids and making new opportunities with the chefs,” said Tucker High School junior Cameron Charles.

