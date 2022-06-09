Advertisement

Surveillance video shows two police cruisers crash during pursuit

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Surveillance footage shows the tense moments when two police cruisers collided into each other during the pursuit of a robbery in progress Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to a report of a pedestrian robbery around 7 p.m. where they say the victim was chased the suspect in a vehicle and the suspect shot at the victim.

Police say officers tried to converge on the alleged robber at the intersection of Arthur and Sims Streets in the Pittsburgh neighborhood of the city at the same time when they crashed.

“As soon as we heard the bam we hit the floor because we didn’t know what was going on,” said Milan Johnson who lives at the residence that captured the crash on video.

Video shows one police cruiser SUV flip over onto the front lawn of a home. Officials say both police vehicles had significant damage and both officers suffered minor injuries.

The investigation into this incident is active.

