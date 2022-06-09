Youth apprenticeship STEM program Cohort expands to Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta-based Coca-Cola company has partnered with a Charlotte-based organization for a youth apprenticeship STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) program that teaches youth how to code and build video games.

Officials say Cohort is a virtual stem program and it is four weeks long.

Officials say some students who completed the program have earned paid internships at several companies including Wells Fargo, while others went on to jobs with starting salaries of more than $55,000 annually.

The deadline to sign up for the program is June 13.

