2 Georgia hospitals fined for not publicly disclosing prices

Telemundo Atlanta | Northside Hospital
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Federal officials have fined two Georgia hospitals more than $1 million for failing to meet new requirements to publicly disclose their charges.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said Friday Northside Hospital Atlanta and Northside Hospital Cherokee are the first two hospitals in the country to face monetary penalties under the rules that went into effect last year.

CMS issued the fines this week — $883,000 for Northside Atlanta and $214,000 for Northside Cherokee.

An email to Northside was not immediately returned.

