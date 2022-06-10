Advertisement

Additional stops added to Braves’ World Champions tour

Along with the celebration, the Atlanta Braves hosted a celebration event at the Jackie...
Along with the celebration, the Atlanta Braves hosted a celebration event at the Jackie Robinson Boys and Girls Club by letting people take pictures with the World Series trophy.(WALB)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Additional stops have been added to the World Champions Trophy tour that gives fans a special experience of a lifetime.

The tour, presented by Truist, allows fans to take photos with the coveted 2021 World Series trophy.

The Braves are expected to make more than 150 stops across the southeast that commemorates 151 years of Braves baseball.

The additional stops include Riverdale, Austell and a return to Marietta in July.

On May 20, the trophy tour stopped at the East Cobb Baseball Complex located at 4617 Lee Waters Road in Marietta.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL LIST OF STOPS

