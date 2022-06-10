Additional stops added to Braves’ World Champions tour

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Additional stops have been added to the World Champions Trophy tour that gives fans a special experience of a lifetime.

The tour, presented by Truist, allows fans to take photos with the coveted 2021 World Series trophy.

The Braves are expected to make more than 150 stops across the southeast that commemorates 151 years of Braves baseball.

The additional stops include Riverdale, Austell and a return to Marietta in July.

On May 20, the trophy tour stopped at the East Cobb Baseball Complex located at 4617 Lee Waters Road in Marietta.

